Five charged in strong-arm robbery in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown police charged five young men with a strong arm robbery on Arsenal Street overnight.

Police said in a press release that Jonathan Perry was on the sidewalk near 1050 Arsenal Street just before midnight, when he was “accosted by four males who knocked him to the ground and stole property from him.”

One of the robbers displayed a knife, police said.

Then they all fled in a vehicle driven by a fifth male, according to police.

Police said the five males who were charged reside at 1220 Coffeen Street:

- Jason Bourcier, an 18-year-old male

- Ibrahima Camara, a 19-year-old male

- Justin Salazar, an 18-year-old male

- Raheem Smith, an 18-year-old male

- a 17-year-old juvenile male

They were each charged with Robbery in the first Degree, a class B felony. Raheem Smith was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

The suspects were all held pending arraignment.

The Watertown police Patrol Division an d Criminal Investigation Division investigated. They got help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service.

Police said they’re still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call 315-782-2233.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.