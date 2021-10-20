Fort Drum soldiers race in Army Ten-Miler

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - For the second year in a row, the nationwide Army Ten-Miler is being held virtually and Fort Drum soldiers made sure to participate.

Fort Drum shared pictures from last Friday showing a number of soldiers crossing the finish line.

Specialist Colwyn Driver finished with the local post’s best time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 8 seconds.

The Army Ten-Miler is the second largest ten mile race in the United States.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.