George A. Johnson, 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for George A. Johnson, age 76 of Parkview Rise in Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday Oct 24, 2021 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Chapel officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.

Calling hours will be held also on Saturday from 12:00pm until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Johnson passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 4, 2021.

Surviving are his brothers William (Patti) Johnson of OH, John (Dorothy) Johnson of MI, Kevin (Laura) Johnson of GA, Donald Johnson of Ogdensburg; sisters Mary (Thomas) Beckelhimer of Central Square, Shirley (Gary) LaPlante of Ogdensburg and Karen (Kevin) Madill of Heuvelton; along with many nieces & nephews.

His brother Carl Johnson and a sister Carol Bouchard predeceased him.

George was born on July 21, 1945 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Stanley & Mae (Langley) Johnson. He worked as a laborer at the Ogdensburg ARC for many years, and was a member of the Ogdensburg Men’s Bowling League. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Giants, and enjoyed listening to music, singing karaoke, dancing, playing bingo, socializing with friends and he loved spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ARC, New Life Assembly of God Church or the Salvation Army. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

