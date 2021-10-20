Hogansburg man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 33-year old Hogansburg man is going to federal prison for money laundering, conspiring to distribute marijuana, and violating his supervised release.

Adam Jacobs was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday to 88 months behind bars - that’s more than 7 years.

Prosecutors say Jacobs helped move at least 400 pounds of marijuana by being the middleman between a supplier on the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation and multiple distributors.

He has a previous conviction for drug charges from 2012. He was on federal supervised release at the time he committed the most recent offense.

In addition to prison, the court also sentenced Jacobs to 5 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a money judgment in the amount of $40,000 representing proceeds derived from marijuana distribution.

