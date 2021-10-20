JCC to host book signing event

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s School of Arts and Humanities will present local author Norah Machia as part of its 2021 North Country Writers series.

Machia and Margot Jacoby, an adjunct instructor at JCC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch their interview above.

Machia’s book is titled ‘Celebrating Their Lives: Turning the Loss of a Loved One into a Legacy for Helping Others.’

The book features 14 uplifting and inspirational profiles of families who suffered tragic losses, yet sought meaningful ways to honor the lives of their loved ones by showing acts of kindness and compassion as they faced the grieving process.

Books will be available for purchase at the book signing. All are welcome to attend.

The event will be held on October 28, at 12:30 p.m. in Room 6-002 at the Jules Center Amphitheater (Building 6).

For more information, call 315-786-2328 or visit www.sunyjefferson.edu.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.