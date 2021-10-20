Advertisement

JCC to host book signing event

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College’s School of Arts and Humanities will present local author Norah Machia as part of its 2021 North Country Writers series.

Machia and Margot Jacoby, an adjunct instructor at JCC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch their interview above.

Machia’s book is titled ‘Celebrating Their Lives: Turning the Loss of a Loved One into a Legacy for Helping Others.’

The book features 14 uplifting and inspirational profiles of families who suffered tragic losses, yet sought meaningful ways to honor the lives of their loved ones by showing acts of kindness and compassion as they faced the grieving process.

Books will be available for purchase at the book signing. All are welcome to attend.

The event will be held on October 28, at 12:30 p.m. in Room 6-002 at the Jules Center Amphitheater (Building 6).

For more information, call 315-786-2328 or visit www.sunyjefferson.edu.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash
Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID leaves 3 more people dead in region

Latest News

March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
Samaritan offers $100 COVID testing for people with no symptoms
Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in strong-arm robbery in Watertown
File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death
Booster shot being given.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say