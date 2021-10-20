Advertisement

Mabel Walker posthumously honored with hospice award

Mabel Walker was posthumously honored with the Make Every Day Matter Award
Mabel Walker was posthumously honored with the Make Every Day Matter Award(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County recognized one of its co-founders Wednesday.

Mabel Walker was posthumously honored with the organization’s annual Make Every Day Matter Award.

The award honors people who make contributions to hospice and the community.

Walker was known for her volunteer work, philanthropy and nursing career. She passed away in 2020 under hospice care.

Hospice officials say Walker was chosen for this year’s award because of her dedication and passion to those she served.

“She had the vision for a different way of providing care for people that are at the end of their life. It’s a holistic approach to care. It’s a family centered care,” said Diana Woodhouse, CEO of Hospice of Jefferson County.

“We came up here with the idea of the making the community better than it is and I hope that we have done some of that,” said Tom Walker, Mabel’s husband.

Hospice Foundation Board President and 7 News anchor Jeff Cole presented the award.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash
Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
St. Lawrence County hires outside group to review foster care, child services
The nationwide Army Ten-Miler is being held virtually and Fort Drum soldiers made sure to...
Fort Drum soldiers race in Army Ten-Miler
Longtime resident of Williamsburg, VA, Newton Munson, ended his 8-year battle with MDS when he...
Newton Munson, 77, Parishville
Hogansburg man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison