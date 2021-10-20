Mabel Walker posthumously honored with hospice award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County recognized one of its co-founders Wednesday.

Mabel Walker was posthumously honored with the organization’s annual Make Every Day Matter Award.

The award honors people who make contributions to hospice and the community.

Walker was known for her volunteer work, philanthropy and nursing career. She passed away in 2020 under hospice care.

Hospice officials say Walker was chosen for this year’s award because of her dedication and passion to those she served.

“She had the vision for a different way of providing care for people that are at the end of their life. It’s a holistic approach to care. It’s a family centered care,” said Diana Woodhouse, CEO of Hospice of Jefferson County.

“We came up here with the idea of the making the community better than it is and I hope that we have done some of that,” said Tom Walker, Mabel’s husband.

Hospice Foundation Board President and 7 News anchor Jeff Cole presented the award.

