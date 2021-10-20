Marjorie E. Dier, 95, of Edwards

Marjorie E. Dier, 95, longtime resident of Edwards, passed away on October 19, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Assisted Living and Nursing Home, Canton, NY. (Funeral Home)

EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie E. Dier, 95, longtime resident of Edwards, passed away on October 19, 2021 at United Helpers Maplewood Assisted Living and Nursing Home, Canton, NY.

Born on August 2, 1926, daughter of Edwin and Gertrude Holland in DeKalb Junction NY, she attended school on Maple Ridge Rd and graduated from Gouverneur High School. She then attended Central City Business Institute in Syracuse.

Marge married Ralph Dier on June 7, 1949 in Gouverneur and moved to Edwards where they owned and operated the Ralph W Dier Inc. insurance agency until 1981.

Marge held a variety of memberships including those with Edwards United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Stars, Edwards School District PTA, Edwards Hepburn Library Board, Edwards Housing Authority, Edwards Historical Society, and the Red Hat Society. When she wasn’t speed walking through Edwards (snow, sleet, or rain) she stayed busy quilting, knitting, sewing, doing counted cross-stitching and baking.

Marge is survived by her daughter Ann (Dave) Franz, Hermon, NY; son David Dier, Lansing, NY; granddaughter Andrea (Chris) Kolmel, Ocala, FL; brother Monte (Carolyn) Holland, PA and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is pre-deceased by her husband Ralph Dier, four sisters, Ardis Bigelow, Fern O’Brien, Grace Londraville, and Joyce Odell; and four brothers, Lynn, Elwin, Alton and Worth Holland.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Maplewood for the special care they provided to their mother.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021at the French Funeral Home on Main Street in Edwards. A reception will be held across the street at the United Methodist Church following the funeral. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Helpers, 205 Canton-Madrid Road, Canton, New York 13617 or the Edwards United Methodist Church, PO Box 20, Edwards NY 13635.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.