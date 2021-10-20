Advertisement

Morning interview: fund-raiser for Lowville food pantry

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville Food Pantry just cut the ribbon on its new facility, several years in the making, and now has started raising money to fix the old building attached to the new pantry.

With that in mind, the Food Pantry is holding a “Haunting of The Tug Hill Vineyards” party on October 29, from 5 PM to 9 PM.

The event features live music, food and drinks. There’s no cover charge, but it is adults only. And if you feel like dressing up for the occasion, there will be prizes.

All money raised goes to repairing and cleaning up the old building, which needs a roof, siding and insulation.

For more, click on the picture above this note to watch Makenzie Piatt’s conversation with Daniel Taylor from the Food Pantry.

