Newton Munson, 77, Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Longtime resident of Williamsburg, VA, Newton Munson, ended his 8-year battle with MDS when he met Jesus face to face Oct. 13, 2021. Newt, 77, was pre-deceased by his parents, Horace and Margaret Munson. When in good health, Newt was quick to serve others, honoring the motto of his Alma Mater, Clarkson University, “A workman that needeth not be ashamed.” He enjoyed Bible studies, small groups, lunch with friends, service projects, and travel. Besides his MSME degree from Clarkson, Newt earned his EMBA from RIT. He spent his career in academic computing, culminating in his role as Chief Technology Officer at William and Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

Newt is survived by his loving and beloved wife, Memorie, sons James (Brenda) and Ben (Kristin), daughters Jeni (Glen) and Mindy (Johnny), and his sisters Harriet Earle and Linda Goodale. His grandchildren Jacob, Ciara, John, Henry, and Marie were the joy of his life. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Parishville, NY, at 11:00 Oct. 23, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Newton’s memory to the Richard Morrow Emergency Fund, www.ccpcanton.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . Local arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home.

