Advertisement

Police: Shooting at Wisconsin home leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say three people are dead and two others critically wounded following a shooting at a home in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha.

Details about what led to Tuesday night’s shooting weren’t immediately released, but the Kenosha Police Department said on Twitter that it “believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to our community.”

Police say no suspects were actively being sought.

Names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID leaves 3 more people dead in region
Watertown's heavy rescue fire truck
Watertown fire chief: no heavy rescue truck, no way to power up life-saving tools

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
The mandate affecting the nation’s largest police department and more than 100,000 other Big...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
High school sports graphic
Wednesday morning sports: playoffs and lots of scores
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted