Samaritan Morning Check-up: supporting breast cancer recovery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s YMCA has a lot to offer people recovering from breast cancer.

On Wednesday’s Samaritan Morning Check-Up, Michelle Graham from the Y brought news that two programs which support breast cancer recovery - the Live Strong program and the North Country Cancer Support Group - are returning to the Y.

She also revealed the Y has received a grant from the St. Agatha Foundation which will allow the Y to extend free one year memberships to the families of breast cancer survivors.

For more details, you can reach out to Michelle at 315-782-3100, and click on the picture above this note to watch her conversation with 7 News This Morning anchor Makenzie Piatt.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.