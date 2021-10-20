Advertisement

Samaritan Morning Check-up: supporting breast cancer recovery

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s YMCA has a lot to offer people recovering from breast cancer.

On Wednesday’s Samaritan Morning Check-Up, Michelle Graham from the Y brought news that two programs which support breast cancer recovery - the Live Strong program and the North Country Cancer Support Group - are returning to the Y.

She also revealed the Y has received a grant from the St. Agatha Foundation which will allow the Y to extend free one year memberships to the families of breast cancer survivors.

For more details, you can reach out to Michelle at 315-782-3100, and click on the picture above this note to watch her conversation with 7 News This Morning anchor Makenzie Piatt.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Empire Square
New Watertown restaurant aims to bring diners downtown
FILE
Croghan man dies after being injured in crash
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID leaves 3 more people dead in region
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor

Latest News

Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan shuts down visitation at Summit Village
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: asthma warning, flu shots & heart disease
A positive COVID test, visitation suspended for Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Keep Home, Summit Village have positive COVID tests
COVID testing
Samaritan seeks to expand COVID testing