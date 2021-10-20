Samaritan offers $100 COVID testing for people with no symptoms

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is offering COVID testing for $100 to people who show no symptoms of the virus.

The testing is being offered at Samaritan’s drive-up testing site on outer Washington Street.

The testing is for people “worried about an exposure or who need a test for travel purposes,” according to a statement from Samaritan Wednesday.

The test being offered is a PCR test - not a rapid test, but widely regarded as the most accurate available for COVID-19.

Appointments are being booked online, and payment is by credit card.

All tests will be processed at Samaritan Medical Center with results available in 24-48 hours. Negative results will be texted to patients and full results can be accessed or printed via a secure online patient portal.

Some insurance companies will not pay for COVID-19 testing that is not medically necessary, because a patient does not have symptoms, Samaritan’s release notes. Testing for recreational or travel purposes is not deemed medically necessary.

Word of the new $100 tests comes as Samaritan appeals for renewed designation as a state testing center, which would allow it to begin again offering free tests at the drive-through site.

