St. Lawrence County hires outside group to review foster care, child services

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County lawmakers have hired an outside group to look at the county’s foster care, child protective and preventive services.

This follows complaints by a group of foster parents accusing county social workers of bullying, retaliation and profiteering.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, county Legislature Chair Bill Sheridan said the county is contracting with the Bonadio Group to “look into how we handle child protective investigations and placement in our foster care program.

Sheridan said as part of the review, the consultant will interview the group of parents who filed complaints.

The following is the full news release:

The St. Lawrence County Legislature has hired a respected outside consulting group to conduct an agency review of its foster care, child protective and preventive services.

“I am very pleased to announce that the Board of Legislators has authorized a contract with the Bonadio Group, one of New York State’s most respected and experienced firms to look into how we handle child protective investigations and placement in our foster care program,” said St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair William Sheridan.

“When Monroe County needed help with its child protective program, they hired the Bonadio Group to make sure their children received the help they needed when they and their families were in crisis,” Sheridan said. “Over the years, the Bonadio Group has earned the respect of New York State’s Office of Children and Family Services, the New York State Association of Counties and other counties around the state who have sought help.”

“Protecting our children and ensuring their safety is our top priority,” Sheridan said. “This review will help us look

at ways we can help the dedicated men and women employed by Child Protective Services and our Foster Care program by making sure they have the resources they need to help our county’s most vulnerable residents.”

As part of the review, the Bonadio Group will interview a group of parents who have filed complaints against the department and made accusations about how cases have been handled.

“The citizens of St. Lawrence County need to have confidence that when complaints are made, they are thoroughly investigated and reviewed,” said Sheridan. “With the turnover we’ve seen in top level management over the past few years and the large number of new staff we have hired to help reduce caseloads being handled by the department, we consulted with some of

New York State’s top experts and decided we should bring in an agency like the Bonadio Group which has the experience and expertise to help our agency.”

The Bonadio consultants will conduct and an independent review. It will evaluate and assess complaints made against the department, while examining policies, procedures and practices.

“We are giving the Bonadio Group full and unrestricted access to all personnel and documentation produced or held be the Department of Social Services and the agencies it contracts with for preventive or other services,” Sheridan said. “We believe this will allow us to assure the citizens of St. Lawrence County that families in crisis will receive the help they need and our children the care they deserve.”

