Virginia L. O’Marah, 92, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Virginia L. O’Marah, age 92, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Deacon Anthony Pastizzo officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM until the time of the service with burial to follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Virginia passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, as a resident of St Joseph’s Home.

Virginia is survived by her two sons, Michael O’Marah and his wife, Martha, of Prescott Valley, AZ, and William O’Marah of Zionsville, PA; her grandchildren, Debra Lynch, Dannielle Cooke, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kevin O’Marah; her six great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A niece, Orinda Lashomb, was very special to her. She was predeceased by her husband, William O’Marah, in 1983, her companion, Henry Polniak, in 2003 and her brother, William Bean.

Virginia was born on January 4, 1929, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late William Sr. and Lena (Myre) Bean. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Virginia married William H. (Bill) O’Marah on April 8, 1947, at Notre Dame Church, with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. He predeceased her on April 13, 1983. She was employed for a time in the cosmetic department at J.J. Newberry Department Store in Ogdensburg, later returning to the home to raise her family.

Virginia loved bingo and music. She was a parishioner of Notre Dame Church.

Virginia had been under the wonderful care at St. Joseph’s Home over the last six years. Donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to the St. Joseph Foundation, 950 Linden Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

