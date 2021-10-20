Watertown airport flights canceled after weather reporting issues

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Three flights between Watertown and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania had to be canceled this week due to faulty weather equipment.

Officials said the National Weather Service, which maintains the weather station at the Watertown International Airport, has been making repairs to its ASOS weather reporting system.

The system went out of service on Monday at approximately 5 p.m. It’s expected to be back on line on Thursday once the necessary repairs have been completed.

The outage has led to three scheduled flight cancelations between Watertown and Philadelphia since Monday night.

As an interim measure, the airline is working with volunteers from the Fort Drum Weather Squadron to perform manual weather observations, which report the conditions at the airport.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status with their airline or charter company.

