Wednesday morning sports: playoffs and lots of scores

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall playoff season is here.

We have video highlights from the girls Section 3 Class D soccer playoff between Otselic Valley and Belleville-Henderson.

We also have video from a big cross country meet at Norwood-Norfolk.

And scores, lots of scores from Tuesday.

Girls Section 3, Class D soccer

Belleville Henderson 6, Otselic Valley 0

Copenhagen 2, Hamilton 1

Oriskany 4, Sackets Harbor 3 - OT

Girls Section 3, Class C soccer

Tully 4, Sandy Creek 0

Boys Section 3, Class A soccer

Central Square 7, Indian River 0

Boys soccer

Chateaugay 7, Brushton Moira 1

Norwood-Norfolk 5, St. Regis Falls 1

Parishville Hopkinton 4, St. Lawrence Central 0

Canton 8, Gouverneur 0

Massena 2, Salmon River 2 OT

OFA 3, Potsdam 0

Lisbon 9, Hermon DeKalb 0

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Plattsburgh 2, SUNY Canton 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 0, Castleton 0

Girls volleyball

Salmon River 3, Chateaugay 0

Canton 3, Brushton Moira 0

Gouverneur 3, Madrid Waddington 0

Girls swimming

St. Lawrence Central 101, OFA 69

Boys cross country

Malone 30, Canton 25

Brushton Moira 50, Canton 15

Brushton Moira 50, Malone 15

Gouverneur 46, Norwood Norfolk 16

Salmon River 50, Norwood Norfolk 15

Potsdam 31, Tupper Lake 24

Massena 29, Tupper Lake 26

OFA 50, Tupper Lake 15

Massena 28, Potsdam 27

OFA 50, Potsdam 15

OFA 50, Massena 15

Girls cross country

Malone 31, Canton 24

Brushton Moira 50, Malone 15

Brushton Moira 50, Canton 15

Gouverneur 32, Norwood-Norfolk 16

Salmon River 50, Gouverneur 15

Men’s college hockey

Clarkson 4

Canisius 4 OT

