Wednesday morning sports: playoffs and lots of scores
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall playoff season is here.
We have video highlights from the girls Section 3 Class D soccer playoff between Otselic Valley and Belleville-Henderson.
We also have video from a big cross country meet at Norwood-Norfolk.
And scores, lots of scores from Tuesday.
Girls Section 3, Class D soccer
Belleville Henderson 6, Otselic Valley 0
Copenhagen 2, Hamilton 1
Oriskany 4, Sackets Harbor 3 - OT
Girls Section 3, Class C soccer
Tully 4, Sandy Creek 0
Boys Section 3, Class A soccer
Central Square 7, Indian River 0
Boys soccer
Chateaugay 7, Brushton Moira 1
Norwood-Norfolk 5, St. Regis Falls 1
Parishville Hopkinton 4, St. Lawrence Central 0
Canton 8, Gouverneur 0
Massena 2, Salmon River 2 OT
OFA 3, Potsdam 0
Lisbon 9, Hermon DeKalb 0
Men’s college soccer
SUNY Plattsburgh 2, SUNY Canton 0
Women’s college soccer
SUNY Potsdam 0, Castleton 0
Girls volleyball
Salmon River 3, Chateaugay 0
Canton 3, Brushton Moira 0
Gouverneur 3, Madrid Waddington 0
Girls swimming
St. Lawrence Central 101, OFA 69
Boys cross country
Malone 30, Canton 25
Brushton Moira 50, Canton 15
Brushton Moira 50, Malone 15
Gouverneur 46, Norwood Norfolk 16
Salmon River 50, Norwood Norfolk 15
Potsdam 31, Tupper Lake 24
Massena 29, Tupper Lake 26
OFA 50, Tupper Lake 15
Massena 28, Potsdam 27
OFA 50, Potsdam 15
OFA 50, Massena 15
Girls cross country
Malone 31, Canton 24
Brushton Moira 50, Malone 15
Brushton Moira 50, Canton 15
Gouverneur 32, Norwood-Norfolk 16
Salmon River 50, Gouverneur 15
Men’s college hockey
Clarkson 4
Canisius 4 OT
