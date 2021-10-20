Wednesday: one more beautiful day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll keep this short, and oh so sweet.

Today will be sunny and 66. Early on - a little before 6 AM - temps were already in the low 50s in many places.

Who could ask for more on October 20 in northern New York?

That’s the good news, and that’s enough.

Clouds come in tonight, with an overnight low in the low 50s.

Then rain is forecast for Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. On the plus side, Thursday will still be warm, with a high in the mid-60s.

We start to see the temperatures drop Thursday night, with a low in the mid-40s. Friday night, the low is in the upper 30s, and Saturday night, we dip down to 36. Still, as noted here yesterday, we may get out of October without ever hitting the freezing mark, which would be unusual.

Meanwhile, enjoy today.

