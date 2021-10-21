1 new COVID death, 135 infections reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 In Jefferson County. Officials say this brings the death toll since the pandemic began to 96.

The county reported 37 new cases and 21 hospitalizations on Thursday.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 87 new COVID cases. There are 24 people in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

Lewis County reported 11 new cases. Seven people are in the hospital.

