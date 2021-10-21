Advertisement

1 new COVID death, 135 infections reported in tri-county area

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 In Jefferson County. Officials say this brings the death toll since the pandemic began to 96.

The county reported 37 new cases and 21 hospitalizations on Thursday.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 87 new COVID cases. There are 24 people in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

Lewis County reported 11 new cases. Seven people are in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Hogansburg man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
Advocacy group: ‘absolutely excited’ about review of SLC foster care, child services
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man with COVID clings to life, family warns others about not getting vaccinated
Watertown's Zoo New York lost $3,000 in food after its freezer went on the fritz.
Zoo New York seeks donations after freezer breaks
Ambulance
Ogdensburg man hurt in crash in town of Plattsburgh