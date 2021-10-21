Advocacy group: ‘absolutely excited’ about review of SLC foster care, child services

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A full review. That’s what St. Lawrence County leaders pledge. The county’s foster care and child protective services are in for a top-to-bottom look.

Foster parents have come before county legislators to tell of being bullied by social service caseworkers. Now, that’s going to be looked into. Advocates for foster parents are welcoming the move.

“The way I see it is the more eyes that are on this the better. The more people investigating, the faster we get to the bottom of these issues,” said Courtney Fantone, founder of CHILD, an advocacy group.

Legislators have hired an outside firm to review foster care and child protective services at the county’s Department of Social Services.

“The citizens of St. Lawrence County need to have confidence that when complaints are made that they’re being thoroughly investigated and reviewed,” said Bill Sheridan, St. Lawrence County Legislature chairman.

The Bonadio Group of Rochester will be paid $85,000 to do the job. It will interview foster parents with complaints. Two of them told 7 News they have been retaliated against for seeking needed services for their foster children.

“I am absolutely excited about that because these are families who have not had a chance to tell their side of the story previously,” said Fantone.

The state has already ordered St. Lawrence County to formulate an improvement plan for foster care and protective services. The Bonadio Group’s report will be a big part of that.

“It will obviously help us for improving what we’re doing now, versus what we’ve done in the past,” said Sheridan.

The state report said important steps in casework were often skipped. It said caseworkers’ caseloads far exceeded state averages. The Bonadio group will look at all that.

This is the second major action taken by legislators. The first came earlier this year when they authorized the hiring of about a dozen caseworkers, plus others, into the social services department.

CHILD said it will continue with its own investigation. Last Friday, it submitted 45 complaints to the state’s Office of Children and Family Services and the state attorney general.

