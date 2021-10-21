After low water problems, Lowville adds fee for too much water use

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Any industry in Lowville that uses too much water will now pay an additional fee.

The village board voted unanimously Wednesday night in favor of the fees.

If any industrial water user goes over 1.1 million gallons in a day. that’s an extra thousand dollars. The fee then scales up, based on the more water that is used.

For example, if weekly usage exceeds a 900,000 gallon daily average, the fee jumps to $5,000.

The primary reason for the fee is to reign in the Kraft-Heinz plant’s water usage, following a severe water shortage caused by the plant.

One Lewis County legislator said there may be money available to help with the village’s water issues.

“There might be something under an economic development issue, where we can find you some money. So if you could just take that under consideration and let us know at a later date,” said Richard Chartrand, District 5 legislator.

The industrial surcharge will go into effect on November 1.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.