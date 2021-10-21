Advertisement

After low water problems, Lowville adds fee for too much water use

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Any industry in Lowville that uses too much water will now pay an additional fee.

The village board voted unanimously Wednesday night in favor of the fees.

If any industrial water user goes over 1.1 million gallons in a day. that’s an extra thousand dollars. The fee then scales up, based on the more water that is used.

For example, if weekly usage exceeds a 900,000 gallon daily average, the fee jumps to $5,000.

The primary reason for the fee is to reign in the Kraft-Heinz plant’s water usage, following a severe water shortage caused by the plant.

One Lewis County legislator said there may be money available to help with the village’s water issues.

“There might be something under an economic development issue, where we can find you some money. So if you could just take that under consideration and let us know at a later date,” said Richard Chartrand, District 5 legislator.

The industrial surcharge will go into effect on November 1.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Thursday’s weather: ch-ch-ch-changes
WWNY Mabel Walker posthumously honored with hospice award
WWNY Officials brainstorm on battling homelessness
WWNY Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown