Anthony “Porky” Arnold, 58, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “Porky” Arnold, 58, of 44179 Lime Street., died early Wednesday afternoon, October 20, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital due to complications from Covid-19.

Born in Carthage on October 4, 1963, he was the son of Roger Dashner & Rita Arnold McIntosh. After his mother’s tragic death on February 18th, 1972, Anthony was raised from a young age by George & Verna Mono in Natural Bridge.

He attended Carthage Central High School, then he was a member of the Ice Sculpting Snow Wizards Team from Natural Bridge they often competed in Watertown, NY and went to Alaska to the championship he enjoyed Ice Carving up until he became disabled. In his youth he would spend time hunting & fishing and he always cherished spending time with his family.

He is survived by three children, Amber (Jean) Arnold, Anthony (Brittany) Arnold, & Andrea (Phil) Gross all of Carthage. Also surviving are several siblings, Wanda Arnold, Roger Arnold and Titus (Donna) Mono, all of Natural Bridge; A very good friend, Dave Murdock. He is also survived by 9-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his mother, Rita and two brothers, Michael Aaron McIntosh, Clifford (Charlie Brown) McIntosh and a sister Candy K. LaDuc.

Per his wishes there will be no public calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Natural Bridge Community Center. Burial will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

His family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Natural Bridge Community Center, 27570 High Street, Natural Bridge, NY 13665.

