At Cinema Ten, October 25

At Cinema Ten, October 25
At Cinema Ten, October 25(Cinema Ten)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Cinema 10 screens Judas and the Black Messiah, a 2021 film directed by Shaka King, on Monday October 25th at 7:15 pm at the Roxy in Potsdam.

Judas and the Black Messiah tells the harrowing story of civil rights leader, Fred Hampton, and his betrayal by Bill O’Neal. After O’Neal is recruited by the FBI to infiltrate the Chicago Chapter of the Black Panther Party, he begins to rise through the ranks and becomes a close confidant of Hampton, ultimately culminating in Hampton’s assassination. Told with stunning poignancy and unwavering performances by Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Judas is as timely as it is unrelenting and tragic. Writing for Variety, Peter Debruge praised the film by noting that it “puts the current moment into fresh historical context and suggests that ambivalence can be its own form of betrayal.” The film runs 125 minutes and is rated R for violence and pervasive language.

Follow Cinema 10 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CinemaTen and on Twitter at @Cinema_10 for more updates.

General Admission: $5.50 for individual and $45 for season tickets (shareable!) Students and Senior Citizens: $4.50 for individual and $35 for season tickets (shareable!)

Cinema 10 is a non-profit, volunteer group which presents alternative film programming. We work to bring the best in American independent and foreign films to North Country audiences. Masks are required at Cinema 10 screenings. Cinema

