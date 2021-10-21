MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. “Pete” Reardon, 94, of Mannsville, NY, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at Samaritan Summit Village. Pete was born April 20, 1927 in Mannsville, NY to the late William and Edna (Hartman) Reardon. He was educated at Mannsville Central School. Pete married Mary Dana of Sandy Creek, NY on September 16, 1950 at the Sandy Creek United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1947. He retired in 1989 from Queens Farms Dairy in Pierrepont Manor providing 28 years of service.

Pete loved sports. In the 1970′s he could be found at every home soccer game of the South Jefferson Spartans, playing the role of ball boy. He was a big fan of the New York Knicks. He loved racing and spent every Saturday night for many, many years attending the races at the Oswego Speedway. In later years he and his two daughters spent their Saturdays at the Fulton Speedway.

Pete was honored in 2015 by the Village of Mannsville when it was discovered that he was the oldest, original living resident who was actually born in the Village of Mannsville. He received the key to the Village and hung it proudly in the living room. It now hangs proudly on the wall at his daughter Karen’s house.

Pete had a very big goal that he made very well known that he would meet no matter what. His wish was to be alive long enough to celebrate his 70th Wedding Anniversary. Proudly, he met that goal and lived to celebrate 71 wonderful years married to the love of his life, Mary.

Surviving are his wife Mary; a daughter, Karen (Joe) Plummer, Mannsville, NY; two grandchildren, Jamie Moody, Lockport, NY and Matthew McLean, Mexico, NY; five great grandchildren, Destiny, Freddie, and Nolyn McLean, Mexico, NY; Griffin and Parker Moody, Lockport, NY; a sister, Marlene Ferguson, and a brother William, Jr., Adams Center, NY. He was predeceased by a daughter, Vicky McLean; a son in law Fredrick McLean; a grandson, Freddie McLean; three brothers, Wallace, Kenneth and Richard; and two sisters, Irene Bettinger and Delia Birdslow, both of Adams, NY.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Samaritan Summit Village. They are the best!!

There will be no services. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery, Mannsville.

