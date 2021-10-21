Advertisement

Fire destroys garage, vintage vehicles

Volunteer firefighters on the scene of a garage fire in the Town of Worth Thursday.
Volunteer firefighters on the scene of a garage fire in the Town of Worth Thursday.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWN OF WORTH, New York (WWNY) - Fire late Thursday on County Route 93 destroyed two vintage vehicles, and the garage they were in.

Tab Gordon told 7 News she was about to get in the shower at her family home at 25413 County Route 3 when she saw lights flicker and smelled smoke. She got her husband and two dogs to safety, but the garage next to the house was destroyed.

Inside the garage, a ‘55 Dodge truck and ‘56 Chevrolet car, along with a lot of firewood.

Fire officials said the fire was difficult to fight because there was no near-by water source.

No one was injured. Firefighters from Lorraine, Adams and Adams Center fought the blaze.

