Fire destroys town of Ellisburg barn

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a barn in southern Jefferson County late Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m., sending volunteer firefighters to State Route 193 in the town of Ellisburg. It’s the Eastman farm.

People on scene told us cows and calves came out of the burning barn and were running around the farm and into the road. Many neighbors were trying to help round up the animals.

Helping Ellisburg were fire departments from Adams, Mannsville, Belleville, Rodman, Henderson, Sackets Harbor, Town of Watertown and Smithville.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

