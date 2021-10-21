Having a healthier Halloween

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With Halloween just around the corner, a registered dietitian at Lewis County Health System says it’s never a bad thing to hand out healthy snacks to trick-or-treaters.

Diana Luther says the treats could include things like pretzels, granola bars, or water bottles.

She’s also encouraging people to eat a nutritious meal before trick-or-treating. That way you have enough energy. And she points out that trick-or-treating itself is good exercise.

“When you’re trick-or-treating, that burns calories. So, you want to make sure you map out where you’re going to go trick-or-treating before you go and, if you’re walking around the neighborhoods, around your blocks, then that’s burning calories. Just try to avoid eating too much while you’re walking,” she said.

Luther says don’t be afraid to moderate your candy consumption. In other words, don’t eat it all at once.

