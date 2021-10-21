Advertisement

James “Jim” Charles Bice, 95, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for James “Jim” Charles Bice, age 95, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Bice passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton, NY. Jim is survived by thirteen children, Brenda Duvall of Canton, NY, Vicki Lee of Pennsylvania, Roy Bice and his wife, Gloria, of Ogdensburg, NY, Marsha Hollis and her husband, Joe, of Ogdensburg, NY, Renny Bice and his wife, Sue, of Ogdensburg, NY, Robin Hamilton and her husband, John, of Ogdensburg, NY, Yvonne Murdock and her husband, John, of Morristown, NY, Corrine Wells and her husband, Randy, of Ogdensburg, NY, Ramona Lalonde of Ogdensburg, NY, James Bice, Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY, Patti Goot of Mechanicsville, NY, William Bice and his wife, Lynn, of Morley, NY, Lewis Bice and his wife, Julie, of Heuvelton, NY; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. James is predeceased by a daughter, Dorothy Bice, at birth and siblings, Cornelia Bice, in infancy, Freida Streeter, Eva Vadar, Marlene Shaver, Edward Bice, Lynn Bice and David Bice; three sons-in-law, Edward McGaw, Erwin Duvall, and Dan Lee.

Jim was born on March 18, 1926, in Pierrepont, NY, the son of the late Erwin K. and Frances L. (Tupper) Bice. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Jim enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1951. He married Dorothy Corrine Tynon on February 10, 1950, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. She predeceased him on October 28, 2003. Jim worked for several construction companies and retired as a machinist from ACCO International Brands in Ogdensburg. Jim loved to hunt and fish with his children and grandchildren, camping at Lynn Falls, and watching the NY Yankees. He loved animals.

Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

