Justin A. Tanner, 31, of Philadelphia

Published: Oct. 21, 2021
Justin A. Tanner, 31, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Monday evening, October 18, 2021.
Born on June 20, 1990 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was the son of Michael Crossman Jr. and Barbara A. Tanner Crossman, and a 2009 graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY.

Justin was employed by the Jefferson County Fair for a time, he was also the Easter Bunny at the Salmon Run Mall and most recently worked at the Mustard Seed Natural Market and Café, Watertown, NY.

He enjoyed being in the outdoors, boating, 4-wheeling, fishing, bowling, football and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother, Barbara Crossman; his fiancée, Shannon Casler; his daughter, Lacilynne Tanner, all of Philadelphia, NY; four siblings, brother, TJ and Kim Tanner, Antwerp, NY, brother, Michael Tanner, Watertown, NY, sister, Tracy Tanner, Philadelphia, NY, twin sister, Jennifer Tanner, Philadelphia, NY, stepbrother, Michael Crossman III and his fiancée, Casey Slate, Newton, North Carolina; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home on Saturday November 6, Route 37, Theresa, NY from 10:00 – 12:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow calling hours at the Philadelphia Town Park, County Route 29, Philadelphia, NY from 1:00 – 4:00 pm.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

