Kavin J. Horton, 67, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Kavin J. Horton, age 64, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. Per his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Kavin is survived by his wife, Robin Horton of Hammond, NY; one daughter, Christine Maher and her husband, James, of Canastota, NY, two step sons, Tory Pray and his wife, Britney, of Ogdensburg and Chauncey Pray of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Lana Maher and Hayden Maher of Canastota, NY, Dillon Pray of Manchester, NY, Kayden Pray, Harmony Pray, Paxton Pray, Annabelle Pray, Tory Pray, and Charlie Pray, all of Ogdensburg, NY; three brothers, Daniel Horton of Schenectady, NY, James Horton of Morristown, NY, and Michael Horton of Schenectady, NY; three sisters, Mary Mills of Ogdensburg, NY, Barbara LaPoint of Hammond, NY, and Judy Holland and her husband, Gary, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Lisa Davidson of Massena, NY, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his siblings, Frederick Horton, Benjamin Horton, Nancy Van Patten, Jacqueline Power, William Mason, Viola Richard, and Cresson Horton.

Kavin was born on March 18, 1957, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Albert E. and Irene (Mason) Horton. He graduated from Morristown Central School in 1976 and later the Southwest Tech Welder 900 Hour Program. Kavin later enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He first married Pauline Nicholas on August 19, 1978, at the United Methodist Church of Gouverneur with the Rev. Stanley E. Brown officiating. That marriage ended in divorce. He later married Robin LaFave on August 20, 2016, at the family home. Kavin was employed as a welder at Riverside Iron Works and later owned Horton’s Construction until his retirement. Kavin enjoyed hunting. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

