Advertisement

Local health officials weigh in on when COVID booster shots will be available

COVID-19 Booster Shots
COVID-19 Booster Shots(MGN)
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. That means all three vaccines have checked that box. We look into when they’ll be available.

Whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. All three booster shots have been approved by the FDA for emergency use, with Moderna and J&J getting the green light on Wednesday. Those two shots will be available to the public soon, but the data still has to go through the CDC first.

“And they look at all the data and they look at safety and age groups, ethnicity, all sorts of different information. Then they come up with a plan,” said Faith Lustik, health planner, Jefferson County Public Health.

Lustik says they’re still waiting to see who can get the booster shots and when. That guidance is expected from the CDC by the end of the week.

Then it’s up to the state Department of Health to approve it - something that could happen in short order as well. County officials say the shots could be available to people within a few days once it goes through the state.

Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn of Samaritan Family Health says he hasn’t seen any data yet for the Moderna and J&J booster shot’s efficacy, but new data for the Pfizer booster shot is impressive.

“The Pfizer booster provided 95% protection against symptomatic infection. Not just severe infection, but any kind of symptoms,” he said.

But Dr. Wetterhahn is expecting the protection from the boosters to last for a while.

“If these vaccination boosters behave like other boosters, you would expect longer immunity from a booster than you would receive from an initial series,” he said.

The FDA says mixing and matching is fine, meaning it’s okay to use any brand for the booster regardless of which vaccination people got first.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Hogansburg man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
1 new COVID death, 135 infections reported in tri-county area
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
Advocacy group: ‘absolutely excited’ about review of SLC foster care, child services
Kyle Whiting
Clayton man with COVID clings to life, family warns others about not getting vaccinated
Watertown's Zoo New York lost $3,000 in food after its freezer went on the fritz.
Zoo New York seeks donations after freezer breaks