Mary Ann Eldridge, 79, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mary Ann Eldridge, age 79 passed away after COVID-19 complications at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday October 16, 2021.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Eldridge, age 79 passed away after COVID-19 complications at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday October 16, 2021. As per Mary’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. A private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family. The family has entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home Massena.

Mary is survived by her loving children; Bonnie and Levi LaBaff of Massena, NY; Jane Bradley of Huntsville, AL, Jennifer Eldridge of Massena, NY, Cheryl Dunn of Massena, NY, and Carl and Jennifer Eldridge of Massena, NY. Mary is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a sister Josephine Derouchia of Norwood, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband Ray E. Eldridge and her grandchildren Jeffery Eldridge and Dahtez Gabriel Jones along with her siblings, Gladys Fetterly, Irene Jock, Melvina Jandrew, George, Robert, Harold, Elmer, Ernie, Leon, Arnold, Charlie, Ralph and Carl.

Mary loved playing cards, poker and BINGO. She could be found knitting in her past time along with creating bake goods for friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her TOPS club No. 493 and cherished the time spent with her loving dog, “Streak”.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662 or American Cancer Society; www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer

Family and friends are welcome to share online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

