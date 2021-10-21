Massena volunteer firefighter marks 60 years of service

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - He has spent 60 years battling blazes in Massena. Now the village is saluting Dick Frank for his service.

Frank has been a volunteer firefighter with the Massena Fire Department since 1961.

The 86-year-old is still an active member.

Village officials honored Frank for his service on Tuesday.

So, what’s his secret?

“I just had a good family and a wife that put up with it,” said Frank. “I just like to do it.”

The fire department believes Frank is the longest serving volunteer for Massena.

