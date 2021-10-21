Advertisement

Michael A. Cisco, 62, of Adams Center

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Michael A. Cisco, Adams Center passed away Tuesday, October 19th at the Samaritan Medical...
Michael A. Cisco, Adams Center passed away Tuesday, October 19th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.(Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. Cisco, Adams Center passed away Tuesday, October 19th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 62 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 25th at the Adams United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Kitto officiating. A calling hour will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm.

Michael was born on July 9, 1959, in California the son to the late Arthur P. and Marybeth Dopp Cisco. He graduated from Watertown High School and attended BOCES earning a certificate in Plumbing & Heating. He enlisted in the United States Army in October 1983 and was honorably discharged June 1986.

Michael married Bonnie J. Bates on December 13, 1991, in Watertown, NY.

He worked at Woolworths Department Store after high school, He also worked for Price Chopper and was a cook at Samaritan Medical Center for 20 years, retiring due to his health. Michael was a member of the Adams United Methodist Church.

Surviving is his wife Bonnie, Adams Center; a son Christopher C. (Tracy) Cisco, Great Falls, Montana; a daughter Kimberly B. (Chris) Hendry, Savanah GA; 1 stepson, Christopher C. Washburn, Redfield; grandchildren, Kiarah Sidman, Teianna Sidman, Caleb Cisco, Landon Cisco, Aaliyah Mae Hendry, step-grandchildren, Nicole Washburn, Jamie L. Washburn, and Cody C. Washburn. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Douglas R. Cisco, Brian L. (Christine) Cisco, 3 sisters-in-laws, Debra Thomas, Patricia L Young, Joyce Bates and his brother-in-law William (Darlene) Bates.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his son Matthew Adam Cisco; nephew Daniel James Briggs; father-in-law Charles G. Bates and 3 brothers-in-laws, Ronald Gleason, Norman Thomas and Richard C. Bates.

Michael was an avid history buff, mostly WWII, WWI and had a passion for cooking and loved to cook for a crowd on holidays and his specialty was mile high lasagna. Most of all his favorite pastime was entertaining Landyn, Jason and Lucas Abbott who were like grandchildren to him.

In lieu of flowers one can donate to the American Kidney Foundation or the Adams United Methodist Church, 36 E. Church St., PO Box 51 Adams, NY 13605.

Online condolence can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.con

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Kyle Whiting
Clayton man with COVID clings to life, family warns others about not getting vaccinated
Funeral services for James “Jim” Charles Bice, age 95, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on...
James “Jim” Charles Bice, 95, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Beverly J. McCargar, 90, of Watertown
Justin A. Tanner, 31, of US Rt. 11, passed away, Monday evening, October 18, 2021.
Justin A. Tanner, 31, of Philadelphia
Candles
Anthony “Porky” Arnold, 58, of Natural Bridge

Obituaries

Kavin J. Horton, age 67, of Hammond, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Claxton...
Kavin J. Horton, 67, of Hammond
Mary Ann Eldridge, age 79 passed away after COVID-19 complications at Canton-Potsdam Hospital...
Mary Ann Eldridge, 79, of Massena
The funeral service for Phyllis J. Bartlett will be 1:00pm Monday, October 25th at Reed &...
Phyllis J. Bartlett, 93, of Watertown
Candles
Clarence E. “Pete” Reardon, 94, of Mannsville
Watertown's Zoo New York lost $3,000 in food after its freezer went on the fritz.
Zoo New York seeks donations after freezer breaks