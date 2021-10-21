Michael A. Cisco, 62, of Adams Center

Michael A. Cisco, Adams Center passed away Tuesday, October 19th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Michael A. Cisco, Adams Center passed away Tuesday, October 19th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 62 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 25th at the Adams United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Kitto officiating. A calling hour will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm.

Michael was born on July 9, 1959, in California the son to the late Arthur P. and Marybeth Dopp Cisco. He graduated from Watertown High School and attended BOCES earning a certificate in Plumbing & Heating. He enlisted in the United States Army in October 1983 and was honorably discharged June 1986.

Michael married Bonnie J. Bates on December 13, 1991, in Watertown, NY.

He worked at Woolworths Department Store after high school, He also worked for Price Chopper and was a cook at Samaritan Medical Center for 20 years, retiring due to his health. Michael was a member of the Adams United Methodist Church.

Surviving is his wife Bonnie, Adams Center; a son Christopher C. (Tracy) Cisco, Great Falls, Montana; a daughter Kimberly B. (Chris) Hendry, Savanah GA; 1 stepson, Christopher C. Washburn, Redfield; grandchildren, Kiarah Sidman, Teianna Sidman, Caleb Cisco, Landon Cisco, Aaliyah Mae Hendry, step-grandchildren, Nicole Washburn, Jamie L. Washburn, and Cody C. Washburn. Also surviving are 2 brothers, Douglas R. Cisco, Brian L. (Christine) Cisco, 3 sisters-in-laws, Debra Thomas, Patricia L Young, Joyce Bates and his brother-in-law William (Darlene) Bates.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his son Matthew Adam Cisco; nephew Daniel James Briggs; father-in-law Charles G. Bates and 3 brothers-in-laws, Ronald Gleason, Norman Thomas and Richard C. Bates.

Michael was an avid history buff, mostly WWII, WWI and had a passion for cooking and loved to cook for a crowd on holidays and his specialty was mile high lasagna. Most of all his favorite pastime was entertaining Landyn, Jason and Lucas Abbott who were like grandchildren to him.

In lieu of flowers one can donate to the American Kidney Foundation or the Adams United Methodist Church, 36 E. Church St., PO Box 51 Adams, NY 13605.

Online condolence can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.con

