Morning interview: ‘Strong Challenge’

Watertown YMCA Strong Challenge
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a year and a half of getting battered by COVID, who couldn’t use a boost?

Our guest Thursday during the 6 AM half hour of 7 News This Morning was Michelle Graham, Director of Health and Wellness for the Watertown Family YMCA.

Michelle brought word of a ‘Strong Challenge,’ 30 days in which you can connect with thousands of people across the country who can help you get healthier, with everything from recipes to music playlists to meditation guides.

And even though the Strong Challenge is open to everyone, not just Y members, you can also try up to three free sessions at the Y.

To get started, text “strong” to 844-889-6222.

And for more information, watch 7 News This Morning anchor Makenzie Piatt’s conversation with Michelle by clicking on the picture above this post.

