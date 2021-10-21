Ogdensburg man hurt in crash in town of Plattsburgh

TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was injured Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle was rear-ended in the town of Plattsburgh.

State police said 21-year-old Jayven Youngs was driving a state Department of Transportation truck, which was towing an attenuator trailer.

Troopers said Youngs was stopped on the ramp from exit 38, attempting to enter the southbound land of Interstate 87.

According to police, a box truck operated by 60-year-old Francis Daniels of Vermont rear-ended Youngs’ vehicle.

Both Youngs and Daniels were taken to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.