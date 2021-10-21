Phyllis J. Bartlett, 93, of Watertown

The funeral service for Phyllis J. Bartlett will be 1:00pm Monday, October 25th at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Phyllis J. Bartlett will be 1:00pm Monday, October 25th at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00pm.

Phyllis passed away Tuesday, October 19th at Samaritan Summit Village. She was 93 years old.

Phyllis is survived by three sons, Gary (Joanne) Bartlett, Felts Mills: Randy (Cheryl) Bartlett, Watertown: Mark (Terese) Bartlett, Adams Center; 6 grandchildren, Aimee (David) Blair, Michigan: Jan Wainwright, Michigan: Andrew (Savannah), Adams Center: Kathryn (Logan) McNitt, Lacona: Danielle (Jamie) Whitcomb, Watertown, and Sarah (fiancée Dylan Davis) Bartlett, Watertown; two great granddaughters, Aubree, & Abigail; two great grandsons, Nolan, & Asher.

Phyllis was born in Watertown November 27, 1927, a daughter to Margaret and Arthur Davison. She was educated at Immaculate Heart Academy.

On October 16, 1949 she married Lorne Albert Bartlett at the Church of the Redeemer. Mr. and Mrs. Bartlett traveled around the country, especially to Cape Cod, which they visited many times. Mr. Bartlett passed away March 6, 2016.

Phyllis lived her entire life in Watertown and spent summers at their camp in Clayton. Initially, Phyllis worked at New York Telephone Company, and later would stay at home to take care of her family. More recently, Phyllis worked at Bedazzled in Salmon Run Mall as a store clerk.

