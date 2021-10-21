Poll: fewer NY’ers think worst is over, when it comes to COVID

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fewer New Yorkers are optimistic that the worst is over when it comes to COVID, according to a poll released by Siena College Thursday.

Only 50 percent said they think the worst of the pandemic is behind us, while 36 percent predict the worst is still to come.

That’s a sharp decrease from June, before the Delta variant took hold, when the split was 68 - 17 percent.

What else did the poll find?

- majorities are at least somewhat or very comfortable going to the grocery store (91 percent)

- eating inside at a local restaurant (73 percent)

- going to work at the job they had prior to COVID (61 percent)

- going to a movie (57 percent)

- attending a professional sporting event (52 percent)

COVID appears to be having an effect on our relationships; 41 percent of the people polled report having disagreements with family or friends over issues related to COVID.

Nearly all New Yorkers, 91 percent, carry a mask with them whenever they leave their home and 77 percent, up from 73 percent in June, are vaccinated.

Of those not vaccinated, “Eight percent plan to get the vaccine while 10 percent, down from 15 percent in June, don’t plan to get vaccinated,” said Don Levy, Director of Siena College’s Research Institute.

The bottom line?

“COVID concerns and decisions rest on shoulders and weigh on our minds every day,” Levy said.

