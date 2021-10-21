Advertisement

Report: NYS offering McDonalds, pizza to inmates who get vaccinated

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York state will try to encourage prison inmates to get vaccinated by offering McDonald’s meals, pizza, and even a special Christmas dinner, the New York Post and other news outlets reported Thursday.

The Post said it obtained a memo from Anthony Annucci, Acting Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees the state’s prisons.

In it, Annucci wrote ““To further encourage more acceptance of the vaccine, the department will offer another incentive program for all those presently unvaccinated individuals, who get partially or fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, 2021.”

“This incentive program will include a pared down menu, such as pizza or McDonald’s, from a local vendor in your area.”

The Post reports that just under half of the state’s prisoners have gotten at least one shot.

If a prison boosts its inoculation rate by at least 10 percent, it will be rewarded with a special roast beef Christmas dinner.

The head of the union representing correctional officers isn’t having it.

“The State is using valuable resources to bring taxpayer-funded Happy Meals into facilities to incentivize inmates to get vaccinated. Where’s the fairness in that?” said Mike Powers, President of the State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

“The State should treat everyone who resides inside the walls of the prison system equally and provide universal testing of staff, inmates, contractors and visitors at the facilities.”

