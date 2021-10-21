Advertisement

Thursday morning sports: South Jefferson wins two

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section 3 playoffs are in full swing. We have video highlights from two South Jefferson soccer wins Wednesday, as the girls beat General Brown 6-4, and the boys took Oneida 4-1.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls Section 3 soccer/Class B first round

South Jefferson 6, General Brown 4

Lowville 2, Mexico 1

Class C, second round

Beaver River 5, Pulaski 0

Girls NAC soccer

Brushton Moira 2, St. Lawrence Central 0

Hammond 3, Hermon Dekalb 0

Colton Pierrepont 4, Tupper Lake 0

Edwards Knox 0, Morristown 0 (tie)

Gouverneur 7, Norwood Norfolk 0

Massena 2, OFA 0

Madrid Waddington 0, Parishville Hopkinton 0 (tie)

Canton 1, Potsdam 1 (tie)

Malone 2, Salmon River 0

Chateaugay 4, St. Regis Falls 0

Boys Section 3 soccer/Class A first round

Whitesboro 2, Carthage 0

Class B first round

South Jefferson 4, Oneida 1

General Brown 1, Lowville 0

Class C first round

Utica Academy of Science 8, Beaver River 0

Waterville 4, Thousand Islands 0

Boys NAC soccer

Madrid Waddington 1, Colton Pierrepont 1 (tie)

Womens college soccer

St. Lawrence 6, SUNY Canton 0

High school volleyball

Brushton Moira 6, Massena 3

Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 1

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 2

