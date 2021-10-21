Thursday morning sports: South Jefferson wins two
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Section 3 playoffs are in full swing. We have video highlights from two South Jefferson soccer wins Wednesday, as the girls beat General Brown 6-4, and the boys took Oneida 4-1.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls Section 3 soccer/Class B first round
South Jefferson 6, General Brown 4
Lowville 2, Mexico 1
Class C, second round
Beaver River 5, Pulaski 0
Girls NAC soccer
Brushton Moira 2, St. Lawrence Central 0
Hammond 3, Hermon Dekalb 0
Colton Pierrepont 4, Tupper Lake 0
Edwards Knox 0, Morristown 0 (tie)
Gouverneur 7, Norwood Norfolk 0
Massena 2, OFA 0
Madrid Waddington 0, Parishville Hopkinton 0 (tie)
Canton 1, Potsdam 1 (tie)
Malone 2, Salmon River 0
Chateaugay 4, St. Regis Falls 0
Boys Section 3 soccer/Class A first round
Whitesboro 2, Carthage 0
Class B first round
South Jefferson 4, Oneida 1
General Brown 1, Lowville 0
Class C first round
Utica Academy of Science 8, Beaver River 0
Waterville 4, Thousand Islands 0
Boys NAC soccer
Madrid Waddington 1, Colton Pierrepont 1 (tie)
Womens college soccer
St. Lawrence 6, SUNY Canton 0
High school volleyball
Brushton Moira 6, Massena 3
Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 1
Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 2
