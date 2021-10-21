Advertisement

Thursday’s weather: ch-ch-ch-changes

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall is a season of change, and today is exhibit number one.

The day starts out overcast, with a little bit of rain in parts of northern New York - not enough to worry about - and then it starts to clear.

At some point this afternoon, sunshine.

Our high? Upper 60s. But then the second change: showers and thunderstorms tonight, and the low drops to the mid-40s.

Is the rain anything to be concerned about? No, but more than today’s rain - we could see a quarter to half an inch tonight.

Looking ahead, Friday will be rainy and overcast with a high just topping 50, Friday night will have a low of 38. Saturday and Sunday? More of the same.

One thing - once again, no sign that we’ll hit the freezing mark before the end of the month. Unusual, that is.

