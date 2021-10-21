Advertisement

Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags

This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Volvo is recalling nearly 260,000 older cars in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bag can explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

It’s the company’s third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW.

It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles.

The latest recall posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say.

Owners in the latest recall will be notified by letter starting Dec. 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
File photo of Lashanna Charlton, when she was arrested in 2020.
Charlton answers murder, other charges in daughter’s death
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Mike Skelly
Trial date set for Ogdensburg mayor
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest
People living in tents allegedly burglarized Lewis County store

Latest News

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
LIVE: Officials give update; remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Update on Brian Laundrie investigation
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle...
Report: US must do more as worsening climate fuels migration
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller