Zoo New York seeks donations after freezer breaks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Zoo New York lost $3,000 in food after its freezer went on the fritz.

The food for the zoo’s owls, eagles and river otters had to be thrown out.

The freezer is now fixed and an order is in for more food - a menu that includes rats, meats and fish.

But, because it’s an off-season and the freezer problem was unexpected, the zoo is asking for the community’s help.

“We’re asking for monetary donations because their diets are so restricted. Food donations are awesome, and we love it and appreciate it, but at this time monetary donations are going to go a little farther just to help recoup some of the expense for the replacement food order,” said Joshua Baughn, director of marketing & development.

