Athlete of the Week: Matthew Robinson

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Madrid Waddington who’s closing out an outstanding high school career. His Midas touch around the goal earning him this week’s title.

Matthew Robinson has recorded a school record 33 goals so far this season. Included in that total, a 5 goal performance in a win over Chateaugay.

For his varsity career, Matthew has put together 55 goals and 31 assists.

This senior is headed to Alfred State in the Fall. He’s an exceptional soccer talent.

Matthew is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 22, 2021.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

