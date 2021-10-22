Advertisement

Broken heart syndrome on the rise in Americans, study says

More Americans are living with a broken heart.
More Americans are living with a broken heart.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found that broken heart syndrome is on the rise.

It also shows a clear connection on how the heart and the brain react together when stress or anxiety are present.

The official term, takotsubo syndrome, can mirror a heart attack, cause chest pains and shortness of breath.

The study says it happens after a severe emotional or physical event like a breakup or car accident.

The data says mostly women age 50 to 75 have seen the highest increase, accounting for 88.3% of the nearly 135,000 cases among the women in that age group.

One of the study’s authors says some have had cardiac intensive care for days or weeks, but that death is rare.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Whiting
Clayton man with COVID clings to life, family warns others about not getting vaccinated
Ellisburg barn fire
Fire destroys town of Ellisburg barn
Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
Volunteer firefighters on the scene of a garage fire in the Town of Worth Thursday.
Fire destroys garage, 1950s vehicles
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FDA to meet to discuss COVID-19 vaccine for kids
FDA to meet to discuss COVID-19 vaccine for kids
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, nursing coordinator Beth Springer looks into a...
What is the ‘delta plus’ variant of the coronavirus?
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired shot on movie set that killed woman
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Gang boss in Haiti threatens to kill abducted missionaries