COVID kills 2 more people, infects another 142 in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county region.

Jefferson County reported its 97th death since the pandemic began.

There were 57 new infections reported in the county. Hospitalizations are up to 25.

In St. Lawrence County, another person died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 127 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 29 people are hospitalized. There were 71 new cases.

Lewis County had 14 new cases. Seven people are in the hospital because of COVID.

