Advertisement

COVID kills 2 more people, infects another 142 in region

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county region.

Jefferson County reported its 97th death since the pandemic began.

There were 57 new infections reported in the county. Hospitalizations are up to 25.

In St. Lawrence County, another person died from COVID, bringing the death toll to 127 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 29 people are hospitalized. There were 71 new cases.

Lewis County had 14 new cases. Seven people are in the hospital because of COVID.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Whiting
Clayton man with COVID clings to life, family warns others about not getting vaccinated
Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
Ambulance
Ogdensburg man hurt in crash in town of Plattsburgh
A barn burns in the Town of Ellisburg Thursday evening. It's likely dozens of cattle died in...
Friday AM update: cause probed in Ellisburg barn fire

Latest News

Amanda and Steven Zerphey hold one of the signs they made for the Coast Guard
Small local business gets big order from Coast Guard
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2010 making scarecrows
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg City Council debate set for next week
Mickey Reff
Man accused of trying to illegally buy gun