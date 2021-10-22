Flower Memorial Library holding annual book sale

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After taking last year off due to the pandemic, Flower Memorial Library is back with its annual book sale.

Joanne Lavarnway with the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The preview night is set for Friday, October 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to members of the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library.

The book sale opens to the general public on Saturday, October 23 and runs through November 1.

A 3-day bag sale begins October 29.

The sale is open during normal library business hours. Masks are required for all visitors.

All proceeds raised will go towards children, teen, and adult events at the library.

