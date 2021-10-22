Advertisement

Floyd G. “Peanut” Baxter, 80, of Natural Bridge

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Floyd G. “Peanut” Baxter, 80, of Natural Bridge, NY, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2021 at his home where he was surrounded by family.

He was born on June 6, 1941, in Carthage, NY, son of George and Ethel (Knight) Baxter. He attended school in the Carthage area before settling in Southern NYS and meeting his companion, Suanne Kling.

Floyd was a welder by trade and played the drums with local country bands.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and a good visit to the casino.

In his younger years, he spent his free time on the Finger Lakes boating and teaching his kids to water ski.  He shared his enthusiasm for theme parks and travel with his family.  In his later years he enjoyed getting lost on memory lane and a nice back road with Suanne.  As he got older he enjoyed his many grandchildren and great grandchildren

Among his survivors are his beloved companion of 50 years, Suanne Kling, of Natural Bridge, three daughters and three sons in law, Jeani (Edward) Jewett, of Watertown, Terri (Kevin) Parker, of Watertown, Shannon (Brian) Weddle,  of Killeen, TX; a son and daughter in law, Joel (Amy) Baxter, “Let’s Go Brandon!!”, of Perkins, OK; a step son, Dennis Kling, KY; a sister and brother in law, Emily (Randy) Hehn, Bryceville, FL; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two sons, Bruce and Floyd Baxter.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 25th at the St. James Cemetery in Carthage. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Floyd’s memory to the Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 263 Natural Bridge, NY 13665.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Obituaries

