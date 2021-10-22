Friday AM update: cause probed in Ellisburg barn fire

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - The investigation is underway into the cause of a large barn fire on State Route 193 in The Town of Ellisburg Thursday night.

The barn on the Eastman farm was already on fire, and collapsed shortly after volunteers arrived on scene. Several departments fought the blaze for hours.

Calves and cows fled the flames, scattering across the road and into near-by fields. While many escaped the fire, fire officials said Thursday night that dozens likely died in the fire.

Many neighbors were trying to help round up the animals.

The side of a near-by home was slightly damaged by fire, but no one was injured.

Firefighters worked late into the night to clean up, and put out hot spots.

“We have two excavators on site digging the steel roof off and pulling the hay apart so we can just soak it down, and try and keep it from rekindling,” said Peter Lorusso, Ellisburg Fire Chief.

Helping Ellisburg were fire departments from Adams, Mannsville, Belleville, Rodman, Henderson, Sackets Harbor, Town of Watertown and Smithville.

