Friday morning sports: General Brown, IHC, Lyme win
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We are deep into fall playoffs now, and have highlights from three north country games played Thursday.
General Brown traveled to Lowville Thursday night for a Section 3, Class C football playoff, and came up with a 46-22 victory.
IHC’s girls scored a 9-0 shutout over Tully in Section 3, Class C play, and Lyme’s girls beat Oriskany 6-0 in Section 3, Class D play.
To watch highlights from all three games, click on the picture above this note.
Thursday’s local scores
High school football
General Brown 46, Lowville 22
Section 3 soccer, girls
Class A quarter-final
Whitesboro 2, Watertown 1, double overtime
Class C first round
IHC 9, Tully 0
Sauquoit Valley 13, South Lewis 0
Class D first round
Lyme 6, Oriskany 0
Poland 10, Belleville Henderson 0
Bishop Ludden 1, Copenhagen 0
NAC soccer, girls
Chateaugay 3, St. Regis Falls 0
Hermon Dekalb 2, Edwards Knox 1
Heuvelton 4, Madrid Waddington 0
NAC soccer, boys
Chateaugay 6, St. Regis Falls 0
St. Lawrence Central 2, Brushton Moira 1
Canton 2, Potsdam 1
Heuvelton 2, Lisbon 1
Edwards Knox 4, Morristown 3
Colton Pierrepont 2, Norwood Norfolk 0
Salmon River 5, Malone 2
OFA 4, Massena 0
High school swimming
Canton 118, Massena 50
High school volleyball
Canton 3, OFA 1
Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.