Friday morning sports: General Brown, IHC, Lyme win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We are deep into fall playoffs now, and have highlights from three north country games played Thursday.

General Brown traveled to Lowville Thursday night for a Section 3, Class C football playoff, and came up with a 46-22 victory.

IHC’s girls scored a 9-0 shutout over Tully in Section 3, Class C play, and Lyme’s girls beat Oriskany 6-0 in Section 3, Class D play.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

General Brown 46, Lowville 22

Section 3 soccer, girls

Class A quarter-final

Whitesboro 2, Watertown 1, double overtime

Class C first round

IHC 9, Tully 0

Sauquoit Valley 13, South Lewis 0

Class D first round

Lyme 6, Oriskany 0

Poland 10, Belleville Henderson 0

Bishop Ludden 1, Copenhagen 0

NAC soccer, girls

Chateaugay 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Hermon Dekalb 2, Edwards Knox 1

Heuvelton 4, Madrid Waddington 0

NAC soccer, boys

Chateaugay 6, St. Regis Falls 0

St. Lawrence Central 2, Brushton Moira 1

Canton 2, Potsdam 1

Heuvelton 2, Lisbon 1

Edwards Knox 4, Morristown 3

Colton Pierrepont 2, Norwood Norfolk 0

Salmon River 5, Malone 2

OFA 4, Massena 0

High school swimming

Canton 118, Massena 50

High school volleyball

Canton 3, OFA 1

Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0

