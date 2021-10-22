Friday’s weather: rainy day, dream away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a good day to hit the snooze bar.

Today will be rainy and overcast, with a high in the upper 40s. A little before 6 AM, Watertown was at 53 degrees, but that temperature will drop.

The rain will be more drizzle than anything else; don’t expect a torrent of water, just enough to warrant a jacket or umbrella.

Then tonight we did into the upper 30s, though once again we do not hit the freezing mark. It really does look like we’re going to get out of October without a first frost.

This weekend? More meh. Cloudy and 50 Saturday, maybe a little rain Saturday night and a low in the upper 30s. Chance of showers Sunday, maybe a little warmer, and then rain Sunday Sunday night, with the low once again in the upper 30s.

Pull up the blankets, put on the extra cup of coffee, roll over. Today will be there when you’re ready.

