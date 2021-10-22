Advertisement

Friday’s weather: rainy day, dream away

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a good day to hit the snooze bar.

Today will be rainy and overcast, with a high in the upper 40s. A little before 6 AM, Watertown was at 53 degrees, but that temperature will drop.

The rain will be more drizzle than anything else; don’t expect a torrent of water, just enough to warrant a jacket or umbrella.

Then tonight we did into the upper 30s, though once again we do not hit the freezing mark. It really does look like we’re going to get out of October without a first frost.

This weekend? More meh. Cloudy and 50 Saturday, maybe a little rain Saturday night and a low in the upper 30s. Chance of showers Sunday, maybe a little warmer, and then rain Sunday Sunday night, with the low once again in the upper 30s.

Pull up the blankets, put on the extra cup of coffee, roll over. Today will be there when you’re ready.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Whiting
Clayton man with COVID clings to life, family warns others about not getting vaccinated
Ellisburg barn fire
Fire destroys town of Ellisburg barn
Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
Volunteer firefighters on the scene of a garage fire in the Town of Worth Thursday.
Fire destroys garage, 1950s vehicles
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

A barn burns in the Town of Ellisburg Thursday evening. It's likely dozens of cattle died in...
Friday AM update: cause probed in Ellisburg barn fire
As class gets ready to get back in session, North Country districts are starting to roll-out...
General Brown goes remote; lack of bus drivers, subs cited
A Mississippi beauty queen is bringing some southern charm to the north country with a formal...
Miss Plus America 2019 opening formal wear boutique in Evans Mills
WWNY Massena volunteer firefighter marks 60 years of service